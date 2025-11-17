Fuji Electric (OTCMKTS:FELTY) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Shares of Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:FELTY – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.02, but opened at $18.0075. Fuji Electric shares last traded at $17.8350, with a volume of 833 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Fuji Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Fuji Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Fuji Electric Stock Up 4.2%

Fuji Electric Company Profile

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.12 and a 200 day moving average of $14.21.

Fuji Electric Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops power semiconductors and electronics solutions in Japan and internationally. It operates through Power Electronics Energy, Power Electronics Industry, Semiconductor, Power Generation, Food and Beverages Distribution, Others segments. The company also offers drivers and inverters including AC drivers, motors, and servo systems; semiconductors and photoconductors; power supply products, which includes uninterruptible power systems, solar inverters, data centers, rectifiers, and formers; sensors and measurements, such as instrumentation and radiation monitoring systems; and factory automation systems.

Further Reading

