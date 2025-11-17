Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.75, but opened at $8.28. Icahn Enterprises shares last traded at $8.0770, with a volume of 530,427 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Icahn Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Icahn Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Get Icahn Enterprises alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Icahn Enterprises

Icahn Enterprises Stock Down 9.0%

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.61. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The conglomerate reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.35. Icahn Enterprises had a negative net margin of 6.78% and a negative return on equity of 15.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Icahn Enterprises L.P. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Icahn Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 25.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently -253.16%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Icahn Enterprises

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Icahn Enterprises in the second quarter worth $294,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,382,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Icahn Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at $161,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 29.9% during the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,965 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 15,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 30,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Icahn Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. The Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. This segment provides investment advisory and other related services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Icahn Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icahn Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.