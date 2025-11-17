Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.27, but opened at $18.52. Oriental Land shares last traded at $18.76, with a volume of 19,575 shares trading hands.

Oriental Land Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $34.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.56.

Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter. Oriental Land had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 18.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oriental Land will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oriental Land Company Profile

Oriental Land Co, Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels in Japan. It operates through Theme Park, Hotel Business, and Other Business segments. The Theme Park segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea theme parks. The Hotel Business segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, Disney Ambassador Hotel, and Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel, as well as Tokyo Disney Resort Toy Story Hotel.

