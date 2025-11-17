GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:CONL) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:CONL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $24.43, but opened at $22.80. GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF shares last traded at $21.7850, with a volume of 3,265,184 shares trading hands.

GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF by 2,654.7% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $143,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $426,000.

GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long Coinbase Daily ETF (CONL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Coinbase stock. CONL was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

