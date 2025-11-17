Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Inventiva S.A. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:IVA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.00, but opened at $4.16. Inventiva shares last traded at $4.0640, with a volume of 32,409 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on IVA. Wolfe Research raised Inventiva to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Inventiva from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Inventiva to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 18th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Inventiva from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Inventiva in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inventiva presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.57.

Inventiva Trading Up 1.9%

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.19.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Inventiva stock. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Inventiva S.A. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:IVA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.06% of the company’s stock.

About Inventiva

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat NASH. The company also develops Odiparcil for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidoses type VI.

