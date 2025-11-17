Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $51.1375, but opened at $52.9625. Recruit shares last traded at $52.9625, with a volume of 1,429 shares.

Recruit Trading Up 3.3%

The stock has a market capitalization of $85.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.14.

Recruit Company Profile

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides HR technology and business solutions that transforms the world of work. It operates through three segments: HR Technology, Matching & Solutions, and Staffing. The HR Technology segment provides various technological solutions that help job seekers and employers in navigating hiring and recruitment.

