Daiwa House Industry (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $33.89, but opened at $35.61. Daiwa House Industry shares last traded at $34.21, with a volume of 4,790 shares changing hands.

Daiwa House Industry Trading Up 0.9%

The company has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.81.

Daiwa House Industry (OTCMKTS:DWAHY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion.

About Daiwa House Industry

Daiwa House Industry Co, Ltd. engages in the construction contracts business in Japan and internationally. It operates through six segments: Detached Houses, Rental Housing, Condominiums, Commercial Facilities, Business Facilities, and Environmental Energy. The Detached Houses segment engages in custom-ordered housing and sales of detached houses and lots.

