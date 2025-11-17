Lisk Price Reaches $0.25 on Top Exchanges (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000262 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Lisk has traded 20% higher against the dollar. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $54.30 million and $46.25 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000574 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00000105 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Lisk Profile

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 221,053,868 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program?—?meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

