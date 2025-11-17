GateToken (GT) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $5.96 Million

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. GateToken has a market capitalization of $870.84 million and $5.96 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GateToken token can currently be purchased for about $10.85 or 0.00011558 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GateToken has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00001320 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Prom (PROM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00009832 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00003861 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About GateToken

GateToken (GT) is a token. Its launch date was April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 117,344,474 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,274,670 tokens. GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain. The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatelayer and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GateToken

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 117,344,473.53114802 with 80,274,669.56078265 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 11.04365826 USD and is up 0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $5,236,137.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GateToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GateToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

