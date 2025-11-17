Financial Contrast: World Access (OTCMKTS:WAXS) and Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG)

World Access (OTCMKTS:WAXS – Get Free Report) and Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for World Access and Corebridge Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score World Access 0 0 0 0 0.00 Corebridge Financial 0 5 9 0 2.64

Corebridge Financial has a consensus target price of $39.18, suggesting a potential upside of 39.05%. Given Corebridge Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Corebridge Financial is more favorable than World Access.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio World Access N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Corebridge Financial $18.47 billion 0.79 $2.23 billion $1.68 16.77

This table compares World Access and Corebridge Financial”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Corebridge Financial has higher revenue and earnings than World Access.

Profitability

This table compares World Access and Corebridge Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets World Access N/A N/A N/A Corebridge Financial 5.01% 19.90% 0.66%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.3% of Corebridge Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 16.4% of World Access shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Corebridge Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Corebridge Financial beats World Access on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About World Access

World Access, Inc. operates as a global services company providing solutions in customer care to organizations in the travel, financial, health care, and call center industries. It consists of three full service companies and three specialized services companies. World Access Service Corporation serves companies located in the US and companies that have travelers or employees visiting North America. World Access Canada serves companies located in Canada; and World Access Asia serves companies located in eastern Asia, including Japan. World Access Europe provides members of World Access with logistical and medical support throughout the region. Other companies include World Access Provider Network Services; and World Access Transport Services that manages and coordinates all medical evacuation and repatriation activities for World Access. The company is based in Atlanta, Georgia. In April 2001, the company filed voluntary petitions for Chapter 11 relief in the United States Bankruptcy Court on behalf of itself and certain of its U.S. subsidiaries.

About Corebridge Financial

Corebridge Financial, Inc. provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds. The Group Retirement segment offers record-keeping services, plan administration and compliance services, and financial planning and advisory solutions to employer-defined contribution plans and their participants, as well as proprietary and non-proprietary annuities, advisory services, and brokerage products. The Life Insurance segment offers term life and universal life insurance in the United States, as well as issues individual life, whole life, and group life insurance in the United Kingdom; and distributes medical insurance in Ireland. The Institutional Markets segment provides stable value wraps, structured settlement and pension risk transfer annuities, corporate and bank owned life insurance, private placement variable universal life and annuities products, and guaranteed investment contracts. The company was formerly known as SAFG Retirement Services, Inc. Corebridge Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. The company operates as a subsidiary of American International Group, Inc.

