Status (SNT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $7.35 Million

Status (SNT) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 17th. One Status token can now be bought for about $0.0161 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Status has traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar. Status has a market cap of $77.44 million and approximately $7.35 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00001892 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00011558 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00001320 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Prom (PROM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00009832 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00003861 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,797,161,814 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official website is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.87816825 with 4,797,161,814.03276361 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.01641759 USD and is down -3.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 179 active market(s) with $6,615,923.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

