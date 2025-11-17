Contrasting Lazydays (NASDAQ:GORV) and Brunswick (NYSE:BC)

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) and Lazydays (NASDAQ:GORV – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Brunswick and Lazydays’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brunswick -4.60% 10.55% 3.39% Lazydays -38.07% -224.26% -31.38%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Brunswick and Lazydays”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brunswick $5.18 billion 0.80 $130.10 million ($3.64) -17.46 Lazydays $871.56 million 0.00 -$163.71 million ($103.13) -0.01

Brunswick has higher revenue and earnings than Lazydays. Brunswick is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lazydays, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.3% of Brunswick shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.7% of Lazydays shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Brunswick shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Lazydays shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Brunswick and Lazydays, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brunswick 1 8 7 0 2.38 Lazydays 1 0 0 0 1.00

Brunswick presently has a consensus price target of $73.54, suggesting a potential upside of 15.72%. Given Brunswick’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Brunswick is more favorable than Lazydays.

Volatility & Risk

Brunswick has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lazydays has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Brunswick beats Lazydays on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brunswick

(Get Free Report)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands. The Engine P&A segment offers engine parts and consumables, electrical products, boat parts and systems, and engine oils and lubricants through aftermarket retailers, dealers, distributors, and original equipment manufacturers for marine and non-marine markets under the Mercury, Mercury Precision Parts, Quicksilver, and Seachoice brands; and distributes marine parts and accessories. The Navico Group segment provides products and systems for the marine, recreational vehicle (RV), specialty vehicle, mobile, and industrial markets, as well as aftermarket channels; and marine electronics, sensors, control systems, instruments, power systems, and general accessories under the Ancor, Attwood, B&G, BEP, Blue Sea Systems, C-MAP, CZone, Lenco, Lowrance, Marinco, Mastervolt, MotorGuide, Progressive Industries, ProMariner, RELiON, Simrad, and Whale brand names. The Boat segment offers Sea Ray sport boats and cruisers; Bayliner sport cruisers, runabouts, and Heyday wake boats; Boston Whaler fiberglass offshore boats; Lund fiberglass fishing boats; Crestliner, Harris, Lowe, Lund, Princecraft aluminum fishing, utility, pontoon, and deck boats; Thunder Jet heavy-gauge aluminum boats; Veer recreational and fishing boats; and the freedom boat club, dealer services, and technology to the marine industry through dealers and distributors. Brunswick Corporation was founded in 1845 and is headquartered in Mettawa, Illinois.

About Lazydays

(Get Free Report)

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. operates recreational vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. The company offers RV sales, RV-repair and services, financing and insurance products, third-party protection plans, and after-market parts and accessories. It also operates the Lazydays RV resort at Tampa, Florida. The company was founded in 1976 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.