Mizuho Lowers Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Price Target to $22.00

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Mizuho from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 43.74% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Surgery Partners from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Surgery Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.89.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SGRY

Surgery Partners Price Performance

NASDAQ:SGRY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.31. The stock had a trading volume of 850,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465,783. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Surgery Partners has a 12 month low of $15.12 and a 12 month high of $26.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 1.85.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $821.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.55 million. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 5.57% and a positive return on equity of 2.51%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Surgery Partners has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Harrison R. Bane sold 9,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total value of $209,940.72. Following the sale, the insider owned 117,181 shares in the company, valued at $2,634,228.88. This represents a 7.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Surgery Partners

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGRY. Pentwater Capital Management LP boosted its position in Surgery Partners by 545.2% in the first quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 2,742,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317,000 shares during the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $46,902,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Surgery Partners during the second quarter valued at about $33,995,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Surgery Partners by 50.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,690,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,872,000 after buying an additional 1,239,549 shares during the period. Finally, King Street Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Surgery Partners by 24.5% during the second quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,225,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,382,000 after buying an additional 1,225,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Surgery Partners

(Get Free Report)

Surgery Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company provides ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.