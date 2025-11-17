Reviewing Upexi (UPXI) and Its Peers

Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI – Get Free Report) is one of 258 publicly-traded companies in the “Technology Services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Upexi to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Upexi and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Upexi 264.25% -30.42% -16.18% Upexi Competitors -419.24% -647.34% -16.81%

Volatility & Risk

Upexi has a beta of -0.56, meaning that its share price is 156% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Upexi’s competitors have a beta of -15.10, meaning that their average share price is 1,610% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Upexi 1 0 2 0 2.33 Upexi Competitors 1098 2471 5089 284 2.51

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Upexi and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Upexi currently has a consensus target price of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 292.52%. As a group, “Technology Services” companies have a potential upside of 27.72%. Given Upexi’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Upexi is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Upexi and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Upexi $20.69 million -$13.68 million -0.47 Upexi Competitors $1.32 billion $24.78 million -0.67

Upexi’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Upexi. Upexi is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.7% of Upexi shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.4% of shares of all “Technology Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of Upexi shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.9% of shares of all “Technology Services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Upexi beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Upexi Company Profile

Upexi, Inc. manufactures and sells various branded products in the health, wellness, pet, beauty, and other markets. The company was formerly known as Grove, Inc. and changed its name to Upexi, Inc. in August 2022. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

