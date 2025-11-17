Comparing Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) and Angel Oak Mortgage REIT (NYSE:AOMR)

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) and Angel Oak Mortgage REIT (NYSE:AOMR – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Starwood Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.8%. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.4%. Starwood Property Trust pays out 182.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT pays out 180.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.8% of Starwood Property Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.2% of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of Starwood Property Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Starwood Property Trust 20.58% 8.72% 0.94% Angel Oak Mortgage REIT 12.93% 6.42% 0.63%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Starwood Property Trust and Angel Oak Mortgage REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Starwood Property Trust and Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Starwood Property Trust 1 2 3 0 2.33 Angel Oak Mortgage REIT 0 3 4 0 2.57

Starwood Property Trust currently has a consensus price target of $20.63, indicating a potential upside of 15.64%. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT has a consensus price target of $11.60, indicating a potential upside of 30.26%. Given Angel Oak Mortgage REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Angel Oak Mortgage REIT is more favorable than Starwood Property Trust.

Risk and Volatility

Starwood Property Trust has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Angel Oak Mortgage REIT has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Starwood Property Trust and Angel Oak Mortgage REIT”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Starwood Property Trust $766.88 million 8.61 $359.93 million $1.05 16.99 Angel Oak Mortgage REIT $110.43 million 2.01 $28.75 million $0.71 12.54

Starwood Property Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Angel Oak Mortgage REIT. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Starwood Property Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Starwood Property Trust beats Angel Oak Mortgage REIT on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans. The Infrastructure lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages infrastructure debt investments. The Property segment engages primarily in acquiring and managing equity interests in stabilized commercial real estate properties, such as multifamily properties and commercial properties subject to net leases, that are held for investment. The Investing and Servicing segment manages and works out problem assets; acquires and manages unrated, investment grade, and non-investment grade rated CMBS comprising subordinated interests of securitization and re-securitization transactions; originates conduit loans for the primary purpose of selling these loans into securitization transactions; and acquires commercial real estate assets that include properties acquired from CMBS trusts. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

About Angel Oak Mortgage REIT

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc., a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. It offers investment securities; residential mortgage loans; and commercial mortgage loans. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

