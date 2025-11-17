Hermez Network (HEZ) Price Tops $3.62 on Exchanges

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 17th. One Hermez Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.62 or 0.00003861 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. Hermez Network has a market cap of $132.38 million and approximately $100.30 thousand worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hermez Network Profile

Hermez Network is a token. It launched on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

