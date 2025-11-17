Qtum Price Tops $1.74 on Top Exchanges (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 17th. One Qtum coin can now be bought for about $1.74 or 0.00001854 BTC on popular exchanges. Qtum has a market capitalization of $184.28 million and approximately $40.54 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Qtum has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,116.75 or 0.03320675 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00016231 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00008283 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00002421 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00005105 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00003022 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 105,895,168 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

