NXM (NXM) One Day Trading Volume Tops $95.14 Thousand

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. In the last week, NXM has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. One NXM token can now be purchased for about $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NXM has a market capitalization of $376.09 million and approximately $95.14 thousand worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00001892 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00011558 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00001320 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Prom (PROM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00009832 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00003861 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000012 BTC.

NXM Profile

NXM is a token. Its genesis date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NXM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

