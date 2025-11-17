Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Price Target Raised to $55.00 at Evercore ISI

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by Evercore ISI from $50.00 to $55.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Research raised Vita Coco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Bank of America raised Vita Coco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Vita Coco from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Vita Coco from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.63.

Get Vita Coco alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Vita Coco

Vita Coco Trading Up 6.8%

COCO traded up $2.98 on Monday, reaching $46.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,474,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,765. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.65, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.15 and a 200-day moving average of $37.50. Vita Coco has a one year low of $25.79 and a one year high of $50.50.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. Vita Coco had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The business had revenue of $182.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Vita Coco has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that Vita Coco will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Michael Kirban sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total value of $1,174,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 1,599,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,618,758.84. This trade represents a 1.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Beverages Sa Verlinvest sold 3,000,000 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total transaction of $122,310,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 4,097,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,041,253.97. The trade was a 42.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,651,532 shares of company stock valued at $149,565,247. Corporate insiders own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COCO. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Vita Coco by 22,500.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Vita Coco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vita Coco in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 5,376.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vita Coco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Vita Coco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vita Coco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vita Coco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.