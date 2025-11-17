JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Starz Entertainment (NASDAQ:STRZ) Stock Price

Starz Entertainment (NASDAQ:STRZ – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.48% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Baird R W upgraded Starz Entertainment to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Starz Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Starz Entertainment in a research report on Friday, September 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e)” rating on shares of Starz Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Starz Entertainment in a report on Friday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starz Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ STRZ traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,332. Starz Entertainment has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $22.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.45.

Starz Entertainment (NASDAQ:STRZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $836.40 million for the quarter.

In other Starz Entertainment news, Director Harry Sloan purchased 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.98 per share, with a total value of $105,138.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 42,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,534.80. This trade represents a 23.71% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 15,796 shares of company stock worth $201,896 in the last three months.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STRZ. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Starz Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Starz Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $33,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Starz Entertainment by 101.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Starz Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Starz Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $48,000.

Starz is a premium cable and streaming network owned by Starz Entertainment, which was formerly a part of Lionsgate. Starz had about 20 million subscribers in the U.S. and Canada as of Dec. 31, 2024. The company’s franchises include “Outlander” and “Power.”

