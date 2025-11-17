Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Shares Sold by Root Financial Partners LLC

Root Financial Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,143 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. increased its position in Tesla by 59.7% in the first quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 107 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 270.0% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 111 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Glynn Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its stake in Tesla by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.38, for a total value of $918,302.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 9,856 shares in the company, valued at $3,473,057.28. This trade represents a 20.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total transaction of $7,275,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,314,500. This represents a 29.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 202,606 shares of company stock valued at $75,588,902 in the last three months. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Stock Up 0.6%

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $404.35 on Monday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $214.25 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 269.57, a PEG ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $429.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $361.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $28.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.98 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TSLA. China Renaissance lifted their price target on Tesla from $349.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Tesla from $490.00 to $482.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Dbs Bank raised shares of Tesla to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Glj Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and ten have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $394.31.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

