Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC Raises Position in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,409,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Opes Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 6.6% in the first quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $1,024.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $826.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $779.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $968.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.43. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $623.78 and a 1 year high of $1,033.62.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.42 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.09 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 92.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.35%.

LLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $800.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $948.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $925.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $940.00 in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,015.11.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

