China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) & PT Bank Mandiri Persero TBK (OTCMKTS:PPERY) Critical Analysis

Dividends

PT Bank Mandiri Persero TBK pays an annual dividend of $0.81 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.1%. China Merchants Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. China Merchants Bank pays out 29.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk & Volatility

PT Bank Mandiri Persero TBK has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Merchants Bank has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PT Bank Mandiri Persero TBK and China Merchants Bank”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PT Bank Mandiri Persero TBK $8.58 billion 3.12 $2.79 billion N/A N/A China Merchants Bank $69.20 billion 2.40 $20.64 billion $3.94 8.37

China Merchants Bank has higher revenue and earnings than PT Bank Mandiri Persero TBK.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of PT Bank Mandiri Persero TBK shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of PT Bank Mandiri Persero TBK shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares PT Bank Mandiri Persero TBK and China Merchants Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PT Bank Mandiri Persero TBK N/A N/A N/A China Merchants Bank 32.06% 12.28% 1.21%

Summary

PT Bank Mandiri Persero TBK beats China Merchants Bank on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PT Bank Mandiri Persero TBK

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Indonesia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Timor Leste, Shanghai, Malaysia, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. The company operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. It offers savings and current accounts, time deposits, demand deposits, and foreign currency savings and current accounts; motorcycle loans, mortgage loan, and housing loans, as well as loans for various purposes, such as education, home renovation, marriage, health, and other needs for individuals; and working capital loans, investment loans, people's business loans, syndicated loans, and micro business loans for businesses. The company also provides investment products comprising mutual funds, stocks, and bonds; life, health, and accident insurance products; credit, debit, and corporate cards; digital banking; e-banking services; digital lending; cash management services; trade finance services, value chain, supply chain management, global and domestic trade, export and import, standby letter of credit, and bank guarantee, as well as spot and forex services; custodial services; treasury services, including cash transaction/liquidity, hedging, and investment products; trust services comprising trustee, paying agent, security agent, escrow agent, monitoring agent, and receiving bank services; and money transfer, remittance services, and venture capital financing. It operates branch offices, sub-branch offices, and overseas branch offices; and ATM facilities. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Jakarta, Indonesia.

About China Merchants Bank

China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services. It operates through Wholesale Finance Business, Retail Finance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers current, demand, time, call, savings, notice, and renminbi accounts. Its loan products include personal commercial real estate, consumption, housing, and car loans; loans to finance for studying abroad; micro-business loans; mortgage loans for equipment; joint guarantee, special guarantee, and housing mortgage loan; bank acceptance, discount, liquid capital, and fixed asset loans; and loans for vessels. The company also offers credit cards; insurance products; open-ended funds; discount and guarantees for commercial bills, redemption of commercial bills, and guaranteed discount for commercial acceptance bills; and financial consultation, debt financing underwriting, merger and acquisition financing, and equity financing and enterprise listing services. In addition, it provides forfeiting and risk participation, escrow, cross-border RMB clearing, and interbank services; and risk and financial management, cross-border RMB and oversea financing, international factoring and settlement, and trade finance services. Further, the company offers financial leasing and guarantee, investment and wealth management, forex option and gold trading, forex express trading, international, offshore and private banking, custody, pension, and electronic banking services. The company also operates in Hong Kong, New York, London, Singapore, Luxembourg, Sydney, and Taipei. China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

