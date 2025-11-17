Solayer SOL (SSOL) Price Reaches $153.20 on Exchanges

Solayer SOL (SSOL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. Solayer SOL has a total market cap of $102.50 million and $213.00 thousand worth of Solayer SOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Solayer SOL has traded 17.4% lower against the dollar. One Solayer SOL token can currently be purchased for approximately $153.20 or 0.00163219 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $94,126.46 or 0.99944422 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94,047.74 or 1.00201019 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Solayer SOL Profile

Solayer SOL’s total supply is 249,089 tokens and its circulating supply is 669,065 tokens. Solayer SOL’s official website is solayer.org. Solayer SOL’s official Twitter account is @solayer_labs.

Buying and Selling Solayer SOL

According to CryptoCompare, “Solayer SOL (sSOL) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Solayer SOL has a current supply of 249,179.49586293. The last known price of Solayer SOL is 158.22604496 USD and is down -0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $217,829.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://solayer.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solayer SOL directly using US dollars.

