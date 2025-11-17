Sleepless AI (AI) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $6.68 Million

Sleepless AI (AI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. One Sleepless AI token can now be bought for approximately $0.0514 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Sleepless AI has traded 18.8% lower against the dollar. Sleepless AI has a market capitalization of $6.68 million and $6.65 million worth of Sleepless AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sleepless AI Token Profile

Sleepless AI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,000,000 tokens. Sleepless AI’s official Twitter account is @sleeplessai_lab. The official website for Sleepless AI is www.sleeplessailab.com.

Buying and Selling Sleepless AI

According to CryptoCompare, “Sleepless AI (AI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sleepless AI has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 435,624,998.33 in circulation. The last known price of Sleepless AI is 0.05305075 USD and is down -2.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 147 active market(s) with $5,356,555.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.sleeplessailab.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sleepless AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sleepless AI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sleepless AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

