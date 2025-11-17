eCash (XEC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $8.29 Million

eCash (XEC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. Over the last seven days, eCash has traded down 14.9% against the dollar. eCash has a total market capitalization of $252.91 million and approximately $8.29 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eCash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Arweave (AR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00004615 BTC.
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93,859.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $503.46 or 0.00536403 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00023467 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000027 BTC.
eCash Coin Profile
eCash (CRYPTO:XEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2020. eCash’s total supply is 19,948,673,422,580 coins. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecash and its Facebook page is accessible here. eCash’s official message board is e.cash/blog. The official website for eCash is e.cash.
Buying and Selling eCash
