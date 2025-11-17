Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $73.21 and last traded at $77.1540, with a volume of 428022 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $73.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CROX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Crocs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Crocs from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Crocs from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Crocs from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crocs presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.42.

Crocs Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.87 and a 200-day moving average of $93.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.51.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.56. Crocs had a return on equity of 44.15% and a net margin of 5.72%.The business had revenue of $996.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Crocs has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.820-1.92 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Crocs news, Director John B. Replogle purchased 3,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.50 per share, with a total value of $223,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 18,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,066.50. This represents a 19.46% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Crocs

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CROX. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Crocs during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Crocs by 541.8% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 353 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crocs during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Crocs in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 120.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 448 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

