Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Shimano Inc. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SMNNY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.67 and last traded at $9.97, with a volume of 110135 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.35.

Shimano Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.40.

Get Shimano alerts:

Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Shimano had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $770.46 million during the quarter.

Shimano Company Profile

Shimano Inc develops, produces, and distributes bicycle components, fishing tackles, and rowing equipment. It has operations in Japan, Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Oceania. Shimano Inc was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Sakai, Japan.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shimano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shimano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.