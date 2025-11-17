Flughafen Wien (OTCMKTS:VIAAY) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Flughafen Wien AG (OTCMKTS:VIAAY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.00 and last traded at $13.00, with a volume of 256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.80.

Flughafen Wien Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06 and a beta of -0.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.72.

Get Flughafen Wien alerts:

Flughafen Wien (OTCMKTS:VIAAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The transportation company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. Flughafen Wien had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 20.50%.The company had revenue of $338.75 million during the quarter.

About Flughafen Wien

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of civil airports and related facilities in Austria. The company operates through five segments: Airport, Handling & Security Services, Retail & Properties, Malta, and Other. It manages the Vienna airport.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flughafen Wien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flughafen Wien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.