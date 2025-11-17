Broad Street Realty (OTCMKTS:BRST) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Broad Street Realty, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRST – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.98 and last traded at $34.98, with a volume of 1229743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.0212.

Broad Street Realty Stock Up 164,900.0%

The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 194.33 and a beta of 2.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average is $0.04.

Broad Street Realty (OTCMKTS:BRST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter. Broad Street Realty had a net margin of 81.10% and a negative return on equity of 561.27%.

Broad Street Realty Company Profile

Broad Street Realty, Inc owns, operates, develops, and redevelops grocery-anchored shopping centers, street retail-based properties, and mixed-use assets in the Mid-Atlantic, Southeast, and Colorado. The company provides commercial real estate brokerage services for owned and third-party offices, and industrial and retail operators and tenants, as well as leases its properties.

