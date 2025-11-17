Meridian Mining UK Societas (TSE:MNO) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Meridian Mining UK Societas (TSE:MNO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.40 and last traded at C$1.37, with a volume of 80145 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.37.

Meridian Mining UK Societas Stock Up 0.7%

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$577.25 million, a PE ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 1.19.

About Meridian Mining UK Societas

Meridian Mining UK Societas along with its subsidiaries engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining activities in Brazil. It focuses on exploring and developing the Espigao manganese project, the Ariquemes tin JV area, and adjacent areas in the state of Rondonia. It also undertakes the Cabacal Project, Mato Grosso.

