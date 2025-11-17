Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Qiagen Call Options (NYSE:QGEN)

Qiagen N.V. (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 7,860 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,205% compared to the average volume of 341 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QGEN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Qiagen by 3,030.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,470,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,501,000 after acquiring an additional 4,327,934 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in Qiagen during the 3rd quarter worth $179,450,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Qiagen in the second quarter worth $158,728,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 12.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,438,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656,136 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Qiagen by 57.5% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,491,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,621 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on QGEN shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Qiagen from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays set a $53.00 target price on shares of Qiagen and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qiagen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.69.

Shares of QGEN traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $44.40. 457,389 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,331,149. Qiagen has a fifty-two week low of $37.63 and a fifty-two week high of $51.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.58.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. Qiagen had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $533.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Qiagen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.380-2.380 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.600-0.600 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Qiagen will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials.

