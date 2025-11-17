Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.86 and last traded at $13.7150, with a volume of 19774 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HGTY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Hagerty from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Hagerty in a report on Monday, September 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Hagerty in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hagerty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Hagerty in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Hagerty Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.52 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.82.

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Hagerty had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 5.85%.The business had revenue of $359.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.36 million. Hagerty has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hagerty, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Hagerty

In other news, Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 15,270 shares of Hagerty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total transaction of $169,802.40. Following the sale, the director owned 898,097 shares in the company, valued at $9,986,838.64. This trade represents a 1.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 478,821 shares of company stock worth $5,617,474. Company insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hagerty

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hagerty during the second quarter valued at about $273,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Hagerty by 15.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,468,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,438,000 after buying an additional 743,597 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Hagerty during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lincoln Capital LLC grew its holdings in Hagerty by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 607,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,140,000 after buying an additional 52,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Hagerty by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,360,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,299,000 after acquiring an additional 124,336 shares in the last quarter. 20.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hagerty

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.

