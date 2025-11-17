Datatec (OTCMKTS:DTTLY) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Datatec (OTCMKTS:DTTLY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.00 and last traded at $9.00, with a volume of 100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.55.

Datatec Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.89.

About Datatec

Datatec Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides information and communication technology (ICT) solutions and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Westcon International, Logicalis International, Logicalis Latin America, and Corporate and Management Consulting. The company distributes cyber security, network infrastructure, unified collaboration products, data centre solutions, and channel services; and offers financing/leasing solutions for ICT customers.

