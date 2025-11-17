Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$7.52 and last traded at C$7.44, with a volume of 499061 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ATH shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Athabasca Oil from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on Athabasca Oil from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$6.80.

Athabasca Oil Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.55.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Athabasca Oil had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 17.53%.The business had revenue of C$321.09 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Athabasca Oil Co. will post 0.5403473 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Athabasca Oil news, insider Athabasca Oil Corporation acquired 138,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$6.25 per share, with a total value of C$863,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,552,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,701,875. This trade represents a 9.77% increase in their ownership of the stock. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,844,700 shares of company stock valued at $18,986,013. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Athabasca Oil

Athabasca Oil Corp is an energy company. It is focused on the exploration, development, and production of light oil and liquids-rich natural gas. The company organizes its business under two operational segments, Light Oil and Thermal Oil. It generates maximum revenue from the Thermal Oil segment. Thermal Oil includes the exploration, development, and production of bitumen from sand and carbonate rock formations located in the Athabasca region of Northern Alberta.

