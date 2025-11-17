Root Financial Partners LLC Has $1.41 Million Position in Visa Inc. $V

Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 34.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,958 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $408.00 target price (up from $398.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group set a $425.00 price objective on Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup raised Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $425.00 price target on Visa in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.00.

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE:V opened at $329.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $342.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $348.71. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $299.00 and a 1-year high of $375.51. The stock has a market cap of $600.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.87.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.01. Visa had a return on equity of 60.31% and a net margin of 50.15%.The firm had revenue of $10.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.25%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total transaction of $3,575,385.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 537 shares in the company, valued at $183,117. This represents a 95.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.48, for a total transaction of $302,832.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,468 shares in the company, valued at $830,432.64. This represents a 26.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 21,870 shares of company stock valued at $7,467,233 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.