Head to Head Comparison: iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC) & CVS Health (NYSE:CVS)

iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC – Get Free Report) and CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares iSpecimen and CVS Health”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get iSpecimen alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iSpecimen $5.91 million 1.04 -$12.50 million ($9.51) -0.07 CVS Health $394.08 billion 0.25 $4.61 billion $0.38 204.89

Risk and Volatility

CVS Health has higher revenue and earnings than iSpecimen. iSpecimen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CVS Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

iSpecimen has a beta of 1.76, suggesting that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CVS Health has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for iSpecimen and CVS Health, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iSpecimen 1 0 0 0 1.00 CVS Health 0 4 21 2 2.93

CVS Health has a consensus price target of $89.41, indicating a potential upside of 14.83%. Given CVS Health’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CVS Health is more favorable than iSpecimen.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.6% of iSpecimen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.7% of CVS Health shares are held by institutional investors. 12.2% of iSpecimen shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of CVS Health shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares iSpecimen and CVS Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iSpecimen -172.48% -395.15% -121.72% CVS Health 0.12% 11.45% 3.40%

Summary

CVS Health beats iSpecimen on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iSpecimen

(Get Free Report)

iSpecimen Inc. provides technology that connects life science researchers who need human biofluids, tissues, and living cells for their research with biospecimens available in healthcare provider organizations worldwide. Its cloud-based technology enables scientists to search for specimens and patients across a network of hospitals, clinics, private practice groups, laboratories, blood centers, biobanks, clinical research sites, and cadaveric donation centers. The company develops and operates iSpecimen Marketplace, a proprietary online marketplace platform that connects medical researchers who need access to subjects, samples, and data with hospitals, laboratories, and other organizations who have access to them. It serves biopharmaceutical companies, in vitro diagnostic companies, and government/academic institutions. iSpecimen Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

About CVS Health

(Get Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates. The Health Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, specialty and mail order pharmacy, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services. It serves employers, insurance companies, unions, government employee groups, health plans, prescription drug plans, Medicaid managed care plans, CMS, plans offered on public health insurance, and other sponsors of health benefit plans. The Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segment sells prescription and over-the-counter drugs, consumer health and beauty products, and personal care products. This segment also distributes prescription drugs; and provides related pharmacy consulting and other ancillary services to care facilities and other care settings. It operates online retail pharmacy websites, LTC pharmacies and on-site pharmacies, retail specialty pharmacy stores, compounding pharmacies and branches for infusion and enteral nutrition services. The company was formerly known as CVS Caremark Corporation and changed its name to CVS Health Corporation in September 2014. CVS Health Corporation was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island.

Receive News & Ratings for iSpecimen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iSpecimen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.