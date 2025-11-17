CVS Health Corporation $CVS Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management trimmed its stake in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,762,796 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 284,190 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up about 0.8% of LSV Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $328,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in CVS Health by 99.0% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 380 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 119.8% in the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 455 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 78.3% during the second quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 460 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 418.9% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 467 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $92.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.41.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, Director Anne A. Finucane sold 7,500 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $532,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 22,156 shares in the company, valued at $1,573,519.12. The trade was a 25.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS opened at $77.86 on Monday. CVS Health Corporation has a 52 week low of $43.56 and a 52 week high of $85.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $98.84 billion, a PE ratio of 204.90, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.96.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.24. CVS Health had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 0.12%.The business had revenue of $102.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. CVS Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.550-6.650 EPS. Research analysts expect that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 23rd were issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 23rd. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 700.00%.

CVS Health Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.