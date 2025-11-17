Head to Head Comparison: NextMart (OTCMKTS:NXMR) and Onfolio (NASDAQ:ONFO)

NextMart (OTCMKTS:NXMR – Get Free Report) and Onfolio (NASDAQ:ONFO – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.8% of Onfolio shares are held by institutional investors. 56.4% of NextMart shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.4% of Onfolio shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NextMart and Onfolio”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextMart N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Onfolio $10.51 million 0.44 -$1.77 million ($0.46) -1.96

NextMart has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Onfolio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for NextMart and Onfolio, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextMart 0 0 0 0 0.00 Onfolio 1 0 0 0 1.00

Given NextMart’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe NextMart is more favorable than Onfolio.

Profitability

This table compares NextMart and Onfolio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextMart N/A N/A N/A Onfolio -17.18% -41.88% -20.78%

Risk & Volatility

NextMart has a beta of -0.69, suggesting that its stock price is 169% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Onfolio has a beta of 2.56, suggesting that its stock price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NextMart beats Onfolio on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NextMart

NextMart, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was involved in the art event and art media direct marketing; art-themed products design and marketing; and art themed real estate development businesses. The company was incorporated in 1972 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About Onfolio

Onfolio Holdings, Inc. acquires and develops internet businesses. It provides website management, digital, advertising, and content placement services on its websites; and product sales on various sites. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

