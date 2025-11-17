Analyzing Pony AI (PONY) and Its Rivals

Pony AI (NASDAQ:PONY – Get Free Report) is one of 14 public companies in the “TRANS – EQP&LSNG” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Pony AI to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Pony AI and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pony AI N/A N/A N/A Pony AI Competitors 10.91% 4.90% 2.78%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pony AI and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Pony AI $75.03 million -$274.12 million -9.94 Pony AI Competitors $3.78 billion $360.72 million 6.29

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Pony AI’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Pony AI. Pony AI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

86.4% of shares of all “TRANS – EQP&LSNG” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.3% of shares of all “TRANS – EQP&LSNG” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Pony AI and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pony AI 1 0 7 1 2.89 Pony AI Competitors 132 582 1009 66 2.56

Pony AI currently has a consensus price target of $20.42, indicating a potential upside of 64.28%. As a group, “TRANS – EQP&LSNG” companies have a potential upside of 14.23%. Given Pony AI’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Pony AI is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Pony AI competitors beat Pony AI on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Pony AI

Pony AI Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the autonomous mobility principally in the People’s Republic of China and the United States. The company provides robotruck services, such as transportation services to the logistics platforms. Pony AI Inc. is based in Guangzhou, the People’s Republic of China.

