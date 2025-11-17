STP 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $40.88 Million (STPT)

STP (STPT) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. STP has a total market cap of $110.16 million and $40.88 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STP token can now be bought for about $0.0567 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, STP has traded down 14.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00001892 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00011558 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00001320 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Prom (PROM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00009832 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00003861 BTC.

STP Profile

STP (STPT) is a token. Its launch date was June 7th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. STP’s official website is www.awenetwork.ai. STP’s official Twitter account is @awenetwork_ai. STP’s official message board is www.awenetwork.ai/blog.

Buying and Selling STP

According to CryptoCompare, “AWE (AWE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Base platform. AWE has a current supply of 1,942,420,283 with 1,942,420,283.02706707 in circulation. The last known price of AWE is 0.05751694 USD and is down -14.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 151 active market(s) with $71,305,103.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.awenetwork.ai/.”

