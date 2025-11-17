Polymath (POLY) Price Reaches $0.0843 on Top Exchanges

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. Polymath has a market capitalization of $77.94 million and approximately $4.06 thousand worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polymath token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0843 or 0.00000090 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Polymath has traded down 12.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000169 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00009706 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.60 or 0.00100788 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About Polymath

Polymath (POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network.

Buying and Selling Polymath

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.08285001 USD and is down -8.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 93 active market(s) with $4,240.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

