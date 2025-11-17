6,684 Shares in Invesco QQQ $QQQ Acquired by Root Financial Partners LLC

Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,687,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bulltick Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bulltick Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 30,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,039,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 6,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,366,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Farrow Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,595,000. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 5.0% in the second quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

QQQ opened at $608.86 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $605.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $565.82. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $402.39 and a 52-week high of $637.01.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.694 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

