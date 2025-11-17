Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) Given New $67.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.93% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on RYAN. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ryan Specialty from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Ryan Specialty in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Ryan Specialty from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Ryan Specialty in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $71.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryan Specialty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.69.

Shares of NYSE:RYAN traded up $0.36 on Monday, hitting $56.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,347. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.07. The company has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a PE ratio of 123.50, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.62. Ryan Specialty has a 1 year low of $50.08 and a 1 year high of $77.16.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The company had revenue of $754.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.35 million. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 47.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ryan Specialty will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ryan Specialty news, Chairman Patrick G. Ryan acquired 276,634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.84 per share, for a total transaction of $14,340,706.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 13,699,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,205,874.56. This trade represents a 2.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 52.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RYAN. Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty in the first quarter worth about $303,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ryan Specialty by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 307,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,701,000 after acquiring an additional 72,263 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty during the first quarter worth approximately $362,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,927,000. Finally, Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 84.7% in the first quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

