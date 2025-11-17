Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Price Target Raised to $155.00 at HC Wainwright

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by HC Wainwright from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 39.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nuvalent from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on Nuvalent in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.38.

Get Nuvalent alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Nuvalent

Nuvalent Trading Up 15.0%

Shares of Nuvalent stock traded up $14.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $111.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,261,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,374. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of -20.89 and a beta of 1.31. Nuvalent has a fifty-two week low of $55.53 and a fifty-two week high of $112.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.83.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($0.31). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.28) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Nuvalent will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nuvalent news, insider Henry E. Pelish sold 14,205 shares of Nuvalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total transaction of $1,279,018.20. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 65,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,939,308.52. The trade was a 17.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Shair sold 32,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total value of $3,254,262.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,383,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,677,821.88. The trade was a 2.29% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 246,071 shares of company stock valued at $22,589,016. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuvalent

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighVista Strategies LLC boosted its position in Nuvalent by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 93,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,068,000 after acquiring an additional 42,834 shares during the period. Commodore Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 1.8% during the third quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,072,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in Nuvalent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,946,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Nuvalent by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 527,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,579,000 after buying an additional 42,707 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 5,232 shares during the period. 97.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuvalent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.