Caterpillar Inc. $CAT Shares Sold by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trivium Point Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 132.9% in the second quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 78,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,037,000 after buying an additional 7,125 shares during the period. Palmer Knight Co acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,884,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in Caterpillar by 11.2% in the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 14,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth $427,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Price Performance

CAT stock opened at $557.15 on Monday. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $267.30 and a twelve month high of $596.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $506.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $428.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $260.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.51.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by $0.43. Caterpillar had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 47.16%. The business had revenue of $17.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 20th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 20th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CAT shares. Hsbc Global Res raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. DA Davidson upped their price target on Caterpillar from $408.00 to $569.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $594.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $600.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Caterpillar news, Chairman Donald J. Umpleby III sold 17,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.87, for a total transaction of $7,088,152.16. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 482,505 shares in the company, valued at $199,211,839.35. This represents a 3.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO William E. Schaupp sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.22, for a total value of $686,664.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 1,323 shares in the company, valued at $757,047.06. This trade represents a 47.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,229 shares of company stock worth $43,323,118. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

