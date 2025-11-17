ASA Gold and Precious Metals (NYSE:ASA) Major Shareholder Purchases $126,046.50 in Stock

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 2,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.43 per share, for a total transaction of $126,046.50. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 5,183,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,212,595.06. The trade was a 0.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ASA Gold and Precious Metals alerts:

On Tuesday, November 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 10,286 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.64 per share, for a total transaction of $490,025.04.

On Monday, November 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 3,994 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.35 per share, with a total value of $193,109.90.

On Wednesday, November 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 928 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.68 per share, with a total value of $41,463.04.

On Tuesday, November 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 20,070 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.49 per share, for a total transaction of $892,914.30.

On Monday, November 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 26,152 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,208,483.92.

On Friday, October 31st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 15,847 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.10 per share, for a total transaction of $730,546.70.

On Thursday, October 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,700 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.61 per share, with a total value of $77,537.00.

On Wednesday, October 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 9,128 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.32 per share, with a total value of $413,680.96.

On Tuesday, October 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 12,847 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.32 per share, for a total transaction of $582,226.04.

On Monday, October 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 28,500 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,280.00.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Trading Down 0.7%

ASA traded down $0.34 on Monday, hitting $47.34. 32,425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,318. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.36. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited has a fifty-two week low of $19.37 and a fifty-two week high of $53.76.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASA Gold and Precious Metals

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 12.0%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the third quarter valued at $220,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth $295,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 143.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,252 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 4,272 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ASA

About ASA Gold and Precious Metals

(Get Free Report)

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ASA Gold and Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASA Gold and Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.