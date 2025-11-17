UBS Group Increases American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR) Price Target to $56.00

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at UBS Group from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.81% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AHR. Truist Financial upped their target price on American Healthcare REIT from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on American Healthcare REIT from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Research raised American Healthcare REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.90.

Get American Healthcare REIT alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on American Healthcare REIT

American Healthcare REIT Stock Up 0.1%

Insider Activity at American Healthcare REIT

AHR stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.36. The stock had a trading volume of 425,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,608,197. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 345.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.98. American Healthcare REIT has a one year low of $26.40 and a one year high of $50.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.50.

In other American Healthcare REIT news, Director Jeffrey T. Hanson sold 20,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total transaction of $994,096.80. Following the sale, the director owned 21,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,082,924.64. The trade was a 47.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark E. Foster sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total value of $74,025.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 57,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,842,560. This represents a 2.54% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,360 shares of company stock worth $1,229,398. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of American Healthcare REIT

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHR. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its holdings in American Healthcare REIT by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Healthcare REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Healthcare REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in American Healthcare REIT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

American Healthcare REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Healthcare REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Healthcare REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.