Figure Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:FIGR) Trading 10.8% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Figure Technology Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIGR – Get Free Report) rose 10.8% during mid-day trading on Monday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $41.00 to $47.00. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Figure Technology Solutions traded as high as $46.46 and last traded at $44.58. Approximately 2,585,481 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 3,311,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.24.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Figure Technology Solutions to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Mizuho raised their target price on Figure Technology Solutions from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Figure Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Figure Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, October 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Figure Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.31.

In other news, Director Adam Gilbert Boyden sold 468,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $11,721,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,651,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,278,950. This represents a 6.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael Benjamin Tannenbaum sold 297,171 shares of Figure Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $7,429,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,092,576 shares in the company, valued at $102,314,400. This trade represents a 6.77% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orland Properties Ltd bought a new stake in Figure Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $319,187,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Figure Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $91,751,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Figure Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth about $76,989,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Figure Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth about $50,918,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Figure Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,087,000.

Figure Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:FIGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $156.03 million for the quarter.

Figure is building the future of capital markets using blockchain-based technology. Figure’s proprietary technology powers next-generation lending, trading and investing activities in areas such as consumer credit and digital assets. Our application of the blockchain ledger allows us to better serve our end-customers, improve speed and efficiency, and enhance standardization and liquidity.

