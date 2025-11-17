Figure Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:FIGR) Trading 10.8% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Figure Technology Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIGR – Get Free Report) rose 10.8% during mid-day trading on Monday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $41.00 to $47.00. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Figure Technology Solutions traded as high as $46.46 and last traded at $44.58. Approximately 2,585,481 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 3,311,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.24.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Figure Technology Solutions to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Mizuho raised their target price on Figure Technology Solutions from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Figure Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Figure Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, October 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Figure Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.31.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orland Properties Ltd bought a new stake in Figure Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $319,187,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Figure Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $91,751,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Figure Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth about $76,989,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Figure Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth about $50,918,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Figure Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,087,000.
Figure Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:FIGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $156.03 million for the quarter.
Figure is building the future of capital markets using blockchain-based technology. Figure’s proprietary technology powers next-generation lending, trading and investing activities in areas such as consumer credit and digital assets. Our application of the blockchain ledger allows us to better serve our end-customers, improve speed and efficiency, and enhance standardization and liquidity.
