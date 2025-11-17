Reviewing ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) & Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY – Get Free Report) and Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.8% of Allegiant Travel shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.7% of Allegiant Travel shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

ANA has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allegiant Travel has a beta of 1.77, suggesting that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Profitability

ANA pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Allegiant Travel pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. ANA pays out 12.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Allegiant Travel pays out -14.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Allegiant Travel is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This table compares ANA and Allegiant Travel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ANA 6.58% 13.51% 4.21% Allegiant Travel -11.10% 5.00% 1.26%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for ANA and Allegiant Travel, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ANA 0 0 0 0 0.00 Allegiant Travel 2 7 1 1 2.09

Allegiant Travel has a consensus price target of $71.44, suggesting a potential upside of 11.49%. Given Allegiant Travel’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Allegiant Travel is more favorable than ANA.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ANA and Allegiant Travel”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ANA $14.85 billion 0.59 $1.01 billion $0.39 9.60 Allegiant Travel $2.58 billion 0.46 -$240.24 million ($16.30) -3.93

ANA has higher revenue and earnings than Allegiant Travel. Allegiant Travel is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ANA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Allegiant Travel beats ANA on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ANA

ANA Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Air Transportation, Aviation-Related Business, Travel Business, and Trading Business segments. The Air Transportation segment offers regular and irregular air transport of passengers, cargo, etc. on domestic and international routes. The Aviation-Related Business segment provides services incidental to air transportation, such as airport handling and maintenance. The Travel Business develops and sells travel products, as well as plans and sells package travel products. The Trading Business imports and exports aviation-related materials, as well as sells through stores and mail-order channels. The company was formerly known as All Nippon Airways Co., Ltd. and changed its name to ANA Holdings Inc. in April 2013. ANA Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 1920 and is headquartered in Minato, Japan.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft. The company also provides air-related services and products in conjunction with air transportation, including baggage fees, advance seat assignments, travel protection products, priority boarding, a customer convenience fee, food and beverage purchases on board, and other air-related services, as well as use of its call center for purchases. In addition, it offers third party travel products, such as hotel rooms and ground transportation, such as rental cars and hotel shuttle products; and air transportation services through fixed fee agreements and charter service on a year-round and ad-hoc basis. Further, the company operates a golf course. Allegiant Travel Company was founded in 1997 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

